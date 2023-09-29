(WFRV)- The Down Syndrome Awareness Walk returns to Green Bay this Saturday(September 30th).

Proceeds from the walk help support the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin in its efforts to provide support to Wisconsin families and individuals with Down syndrome through awareness, education, information, programs, services, and the exchange of ideas and experiences.

This event will happen on Saturday, September 30th, from noon to 3 p.m. at Capitol Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon.

For more information, head to dsaw.org/green-bay.