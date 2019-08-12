Walk to Defeat ALS, Sept. 14th at Fox Cities Stadium

(WFRV) – The Northeastern Wisconsin Walk to Defeat ALS is a special event where ALS patients, families, and supporters come together to honor those they’ve lost to the disease and support those who are currently battling it. And you can help!

The Walk to Defeat ALS is coming up on September 14th at Neuroscience Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Registration is at 8:30 am, the walk begins at 10 am and from 10:30 am – Noon there’s a party back at the stadium.

For all of the information, and to register, head to alsawi.org.