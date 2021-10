(WFRV) – It’s the final season and they are ready to scare you senseless.

Teacher Lara Nichols and her scary crew stopped by Local 5 Live to discuss this fundraiser going on and how you can have some fun walking Wisconsin’s longest outdoor guided, haunted trail.

The Trail of Terror is open October 15, 16, 22, 23, and 29. It’s located at 4295 County Hwy J in Oconto. For the latest, follow them on Facebook.