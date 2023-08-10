(WFRV)- Furry Flurry returns to Riverside Park in Neenah.

This 2K Walk for Pets benefits the Neenah Animal Shelter with 100% of the proceeds from the Furry Flurry going back to helping the animals they care for every year. The funds raised from the walk help cover medical expenses including life-saving surgeries, spay/neuters, and vaccinations.

Any well-behaved, fully vaccinated animal companion is welcome, whether they are walking on their own paws, being carried, or riding along.

Doge Lemonade will be at the event. 2% of every sale will benefit Animal Shelters. This Zero Calories, Zero Sugar drink is perfect for any time or day.

You will find the Neenah Animal Shelter at 951 County Rd G.

For more information head to neenahanimalshelter.org. For more information on Doge Lemonade head to dogelemonade.com.