(WFRV)- Walt Hamburger started with a band called “The Hamburgers”. Walt would later change production studios and gain international attention.

The Walt Hamburger Foundation helps raise money for animal shelters. You can aid his efforts by heading to the foundation’s Facebook page or by sending money through PayPal.

Walt Hamburger will be at Badger State Brewing Company tonight from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy some great live music. Dogs are welcome to this event.

For more information about Walt Hamburger, head to Facebook and search for “Walt Hamburger – Singer/Songwriter”.