(WFRV)- The Packers are on a bye week, but that does not mean the Packers Pro Shop is.

In this segment, Lisa Treichel from the Packers Pro Shop discusses the new merchandise in the Pro Shop and how you can stay warm at any game you attend.

The Packers Pro Shop is located in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

If you want to win some Packers Merchandise, enter for a chance to win our Packers Pro Shop Giveaway. With New Prizes every week, you can enter now.

For more information, head to packersproshop.com.