(WFRV) – This easy flavorful soup comes together in minutes. See the recipe below and for more kitchen tips and recipes, check out https://lorifernandez.com/

Picante Soup

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 red pepper, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tablespoons cumin

3 cups vegetable stock

1 15 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 14 oz. can corn, drained

1 14 oz. can diced tomatoes

2 cups picante sauce

1 Tablespoon chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons salt

Directions:

*Saute onions and red pepper in olive oil until translucent (about 3 – 5 minutes)

*Add cumin and garlic, stir for 30 seconds

*Stir in rest of ingredients, heat until warm