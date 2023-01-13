(WFRV) – This easy flavorful soup comes together in minutes. See the recipe below and for more kitchen tips and recipes, check out https://lorifernandez.com/
Picante Soup
Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1 medium onion, diced
1 red pepper, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 Tablespoons cumin
3 cups vegetable stock
1 15 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 14 oz. can corn, drained
1 14 oz. can diced tomatoes
2 cups picante sauce
1 Tablespoon chili powder
1 ½ teaspoons salt
Directions:
*Saute onions and red pepper in olive oil until translucent (about 3 – 5 minutes)
*Add cumin and garlic, stir for 30 seconds
*Stir in rest of ingredients, heat until warm