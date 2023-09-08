(WFRV)- The Mid-Lakes Thresheree is an interactive outdoor event that educates, entertains, and connects people of all ages to Wisconsin rural life experiences.

Travel through time as you watch antique farm machines at work. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for youth ages 4-17, and children under four years old are free.

Mid-Lakes Thresheree will be held at the Manitowoc County Historical Society on Saturday (9/9) and Sunday (9/10).

For more information, head to manitowoccountyhistory.org.