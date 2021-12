(WFRV) – If you want to make sure you are supporting local farmers, makers, and more with your holiday shopping dollars, just look for the “Something Special from Wisconsin” seal.

Current Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes shares some of her favorite products carrying that famous red logo.

Watch for this logo when shopping to know you are supporting Wisconsin businesses.

See a full member directory and learn about upcoming shopping events at somethingspecialwi.com.