Watch it grow: Greener Bay Compost makes big impact on community

(WFRV) – This local business is helping make the neighborhood a little greener one bucket at a time.

Greener Bay Compost founder Cory Groshek joined Local 5 Live on Friday morning to talk more about how his company is making a big difference in the community.

Greener Bay Compost takes organic/food waste that would normally end up in a landfill and turns it into a nutrient-rich compost that’s great for plants, flowers, fruit trees, and so much more.

Greener Bay Compost then takes the compost and packs it into a bucket ready to be shipped out to local residents ready to grow an effervescent garden!

For more information on how to get your hands on a Greener Bay Compost bucket, click here.

