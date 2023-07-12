(WFRV)- Training Camp is right around the corner, and Lodge Kohler is ready with some deals.

When you book a one-night stay at Lodge Kohler the night before a Training Camp day, you will receive two sideline tickets per room, a $25 stay credit that can be used at Lodge Kohler restaurants (Taverne in the Sky or Leaps & Bounds Café), or to use at Kohler Waters Spa.

If you thought this deal couldn’t get better, you’re wrong. You also receive sideline tickets to the Green Bay Packers Training Camp. You don’t have to sit in the bleachers with this amazing sideline package.

This is a call-only deal so you must call (844) 897-6928.

In this segment on Local 5 LIVE, we explore the food and beverage options on-site, and take a moment to relax at the Kohler Waters Spa.

For more information head to lodgekohler.com.