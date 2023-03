(WFRV) –Did you know that we have 1/5th of the World’s Fresh Water Supply in our backyard?

Our Retired Rambler Steve DeBaker visited Local 5 Live with a resource that can sometimes be taken for granted plus how the Great Lakes provide drinking water to more than 40 million people.

Calculate your personal water usage by clicking HERE.

The best place to learn more about this unique part of our State is wiledge.org.