(WFRV) – May is water safety month and the Green Bay Kroc Center has several classes to get you prepared – or just get a great workout in the water.

Aquatics Manager, Nicole stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at some of the classes you can take part in whether your goal is safety or if you want to have fun and play underwater hockey, they have plenty of classes to choose from. See a full list of what’s available at gbkroccenter.org.

The Green Bay Kroc Center is located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.