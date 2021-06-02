NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Waterpark coming to Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Michigan

(WFRV) – Island Resort and Casino is getting ready to welcome back the Symetra Tour for the Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass.

The event brings LPGA hopefuls to Harris, Michgan for a family friendly tournament experience.

Kids are free, and the $10 ticket for adults is good for all three days.

The event runs June 11 – 13.

The resort is also undergoing a major expansion project. Local 5 LIVE got a tour of the new hotel rooms, restaurant, and waterpark.

The $33 million addition is expected to open mid-December.

Find out more about the resort at: https://www.islandresortandcasino.com/

Details on the Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass are available at: https://islandresortgolf.com/island-resort-championship/

