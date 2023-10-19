(WFRV)- Erin Andrew’s clothing line was a true “Love Story” for Taylor Swift. She was spotted wearing it to a recent NFL game.

In this segment, Lisa Treichel from the Packers Pro Shop showcases the full line available for fans.

The Packers take on the Denver Broncos at 3:25 p.m. on Local 5.

Of note for “Swifties” the Packers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field on December 3rd.

The Packers Pro Shop is located in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

For more information, head to packersproshop.com.