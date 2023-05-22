(WFRV)- The Wednesday Farmers Market is back in Green Bay this summer. The farmers market is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with more than 110 local vendors, live entertainment, craft beer, and so much more.

The market doesn’t take a day off due to weather, so you can expect them open every Wednesday from 3 p.m. till 8 p.m. (7 p.m. after labor day). Come celebrate the 20th anniversary of the farmers market on May 24th on Broadway Street between Dousman Street and Walnut Street.

The Saturday farmers market kicks off this Saturday (May 27th) to October 28th. This farmers market runs from 7 a.m. to noon on South Washington Street and Doty Street. They have vendors, live entertainment, and free yoga.

For more information head to