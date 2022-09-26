(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day.

Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.

Weekly Food Specials

The specials are offered at all 5 of our Parker John’s locations: Kiel Menasha, Sheboygan, Green Bay and Oshkosh.

Pizza Monday Madness $5 Off any 16” Pizza Available for dine-in, carryout and delivery

Wing Wednesday $15.99 All you can eat smoked and boneless wings Our smoked wings are to die for. They are smoked for a minimum of 2.5 hours. Rubbed with our secret blend of spices.

Rib Thursday $19.99 All you can eat St. Louis Style Ribs Served with two sides and cornbread What are St. Louis Style Ribs? Meatier Rib than say your baby rack rib Very Tender Meatier Smoked for a minimum of 4.5 Hours

Fish Friday $17.99 Endless pieces of beer-battered haddock or southern-fried shrimp both fried to golden brown. Can’t decide? Make it a combination plate for the same price. Served up with two sides and corn bread.



All Day Happy Hour “Happy Days”

All Happy Days bar specials are valid from open until close

Only offered at the bar

Available at our Menasha, Sheboygan, Green Bay, and Oshkosh locations

Sunday Funday $5 Signature Cocktails

2 for 1 Monday Two for one drinks on any drinks except Bloody Mary’s

Tappin’ Tuesday $3 pints of beer / $5 25 ounce chilled mugs

Whiskey & Wine Wednesday $3 Jim Beam Bourbon Mixers $3 Glasses of wine

Thirsty Thursday $2 Domestic Bottles $3 Rail Mixers



Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in Oshkosh. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.