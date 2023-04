(WFRV) – These Wisconsinites put down roots in Door County a few years ago, establishing a vineyard. Soon, people can sample the fruits of their labor at Anchored Roots Vineyard & Winery in Egg Harbor.

Local 5 LIVE spoke with the couple about their new business and the years of training in the wine industry that lead them to open the vineyard and winery.

Visit Anchored Roots at 4873 Willow Rd, Egg Harbor. Learn more online at https://www.anchoredrootswine.com/