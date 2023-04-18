(WFRV) – A lifelong passion for baking is now a full-time business for “Sweet Jules”. Her bakery is now open in Oshkosh filled with scones, cakes, cheesecake, and more.

She bakes a lot of gluten-free and vegan creations and can accommodate other food sensitivities.

Jules uses local ingredients whenever possible and loves to dream up creative flavor combinations.

She renovated her new bakery and jokes that “Sweet Jules Builds” may be her next business.

Visit the bakery at 9 Church Avenue, Oshkosh. Learn more at sweetjulesbakes.com