(WFRV) – A couple making fresh pasta, packed with veggies and herbs, has a new home for their business in Sturgeon Bay.

Clario Farms’ retail space will feature not only handmade pasta but fresh bread, cheese, wine, and other pairings for your meal.

Learn more about the business and track them down at a local market: http://clariofarms.com/pasta/at-the-market/

Visit the new store at 19 N 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay.