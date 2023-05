(WFRV) – With menu items like the “love me slender” salad and “burning love” pizza, you know the personality is great at the new All Shook Up Tavern in De Pere.

The owner says fresh, local ingredients make the menu stand out. They work with several partners in the community for fresh meat, cheese, veggies, and more.

The drink and dessert menu is also unique, with house-made flavors from fresh herbs.

Check out the patio in the summer and learn more at https://www.facebook.com/AllShookUpTavernLLC