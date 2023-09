(WFRV)- Are you looking for something new and exciting? At Aunt Esther’s Attic, you can find some stylish clothing.

They have a fabulous selection of accessories and clothing that will suit every taste, style, and budget.

Aunt Esther’s Attic is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are located at 3003 West Prospect Avenue in Appleton.

For more information, head to auntesthersattic.com.