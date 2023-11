(WFRV)- With over 60 talented and unique vendors, there is something for everyone at Bowenstreet Market.

In this segment, Ashley and Kevin Hayford from Bowenstreet Makers Market discuss the great finds you can discover and how the family can match this holiday season.

Bowenstreet Makers Market is located at 2837 Bowen Street in Oshkosh.

For more information, head to bowenstreetmakersmarket.com.