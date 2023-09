(WFRV)- Elevate your day with Cafe Aquila.

This new business in Appleton starts your day right with coffee, a fresh pastry, breakfast sandwich, and more.

In the segment, sisters and owners Hanna and Maggie Lonsway discuss other great menu items.

Cafe Aquila is located at 425 West Water Street in Appleton.

For more information, head to cafeaquila.com.