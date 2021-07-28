Welcome to the Neighborhood: Cultivate Taste Tea Salon

(WFRV) – Cultivate Tea Taste Tea Salon is a brand new business in Green Bay’s Broadway district.

Owner, Jennifer stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at the menu.

From Cultivate Taste:

Cultivate Taste we do not use flavorings, candy, or sugar in our teas. We source direct, blend, and sell international award winning handcrafted and single origin loose leaf teas online, farmer’s markets, our tea salon, and wholesale. We strive to source organic and fair-trade teas whenever possible directly from the farms across China, Japan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Laos, Taiwan, India, etc… When we blend, we use high grade organic and fair-trade ingredients to enhance a tea not to mask it because we want you to enjoy and develop your palate, while feeling good that you are drinking something healthy too. We also use eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging because we believe in not harming the planet.

Cultivate Taste Tea Salon is located at 520 N. Broadway in Green Bay. Shop online at cultivatetaste.com and follow on Facebook for new product launches.