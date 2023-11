(WFRV)- Rolling hills and dairy farms set the scene for Dalli Moo Boutique.

In this segment, owner Dawn Gaedtke discusses the great designs at the store and how the name was created. She offers sizes small – 3X.

Dalli Moo Boutique is located at E1474 Highway 29 in Luxemburg.

For more information, head to dallimooboutique.com.