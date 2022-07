(WFRV) – Jim and Suzi Ploetz started with beer in the ‘90s, then came winemaking, now they are adding distilling to their businesses.

They visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at their businesses, some fun summer drinks, and how you can take part in an upcoming festival.

Wine / Spirit / Beer Fest

July 16: Noon – 6 pm

Music, food, yard games

You’ll find Beer, Wine, and Spirits in one spot, 5046 County Road R in Denmark. Learn more about all three at duckcreekwine.com.