(WFRV) – They feature women’s clothing and décor, a children’s section, men’s clothing, plus maternity clothes, and craft classes are coming in the future.

Brittany Smith with Grace Mae Boutique stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at her new business in De Pere.

You can find Grace Mae Boutique at 327 Main Ave, Suite D in West De Pere. For the latest arrivals, follow them on Facebook.