(WFRV) – Customize your perfect bowl of soup at one of De Pere’s newest eateries. Hey, Soup Sister offers several base soups each day, and a wide array of toppings to fill your bowl.

There are vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options daily.

The restaurant is located at 115 N. Wisconsin Street in De Pere. They post menu updates on Facebook, or connect online at heysoupsister.com