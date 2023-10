(WFRV)- Visiting local wineries is now easier than ever with the Hilbert Trolley.

In this segment, owners Troy and Jessica Jansen discuss the destinations the trolley will visit and how you can rent out the trolley for events.

One stop is Winealot Vineyards in Greenleaf. They offer special wine options in single glasses, wine bottles, and flights. You can also try their beer. They do have non-alcoholic options available.

For more information, head to hilberttrolley.com.