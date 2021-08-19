Welcome to the neighborhood: Homestead Kitchen in Algoma

(WFRV) – You can practically see their farm from your table and their bringing a whole new level of fresh to the menu.

Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Homestead Kitchen, a popular spot where you can get quality burgers, pizza and other local farm-fresh meals.

Homestead Kitchen is located at N7551 Co Rd D in Algoma, just look for the round red barn at the corner of County Road D and 54 in Algoma.

Food is served Thursday – Sunday. See the menu and details at homesteadkitchenandtap.com.