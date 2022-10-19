(WFRV) – A historic jewelry store in Manitowoc is once again shining.

Owner, Natalie visited the studio with a look at this local business.

Kindred will be located in the Historic Fehr’s Jewelry Store (formally Modern by Megean) at 910 South 8th Street. The historic landmark was built in 1867 and was recently purchased by Doug and Maria Konop. Plans are underway to revitalize the building to include replacing the flooring, interior paint and updates to the exterior of the building. The shared vision is to bring the building into 2022 while honoring and preserving the historical charm.

Kindred will compliment graced and offer additional options for clothing, accessories, jewelry and shoes. The curated inventory will embrace a simple, neutral color palette focusing on creating a classic wardrobe that will take you through the seasons. If you can’t find what you’re looking for at graced you’ll now have another place to shop just two doors down! Natalie Weber Hamilton is beyond excited to continue to contribute to the revitalization of downtown Manitowoc creating a unique shopping experience for locals and visitors

Kindred is located at 910 S 8th Street in Manitowoc.