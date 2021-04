(WFRV) – Local 5 Live welcomes a new business to the Oshkosh neighborhood.

Elizabeth from Moss + Grant joined the show with a look at how you can dress the entire family and pick up some great stuff for the home while you’re there.

Moss + Grant is located at 428 N. Main Street in Oshkosh. Shop online at mossandgrant.com. You can also find them on Facebook.