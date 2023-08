(WFRV) – There is a new place in Luxemburg to buy local meat. Paulie’s Chop Shop specializes in beef and pork products.

From bacon to side pork, chops to pulled pork pizza, the owner prides himself on unique items in the meat case.

Find the retail store at E0267 Highway 54, Luxemburg. Learn more at https://paulieschopshop.square.site/?fbclid=IwAR0yjynmhDhk96hk7aIQS2CbZDj9_u1EE1HUZSrVQqR50xa9pjFQ8djd7QE