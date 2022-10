(WFRV) – Local 5 Live first sampled the delicious BBQ of Steel Belly as part of Our Town Algoma.

Today Russ Nockerts visited the Local 5 Live studio with a closer look at the Steel Belly BBQ Food Truck, where just the look of his food will get your mouth watering.

For details on catering, booking ‘barbeque instruction’ and where to find the truck at steelbellybbq.com and on Facebook.