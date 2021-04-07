Welcome to the Neighborhood: Stubborn Brothers Brewery in Shawano

(WFRV) – On this National Beer Day, we raise a toast to a relatively new brewery to the area.

Aaron from Stubborn Brothers Brewery in Shawano where they believe great beer has no rules.

They came to the area to support Wisconsin farmers and are dedicated to preserving the earth, using sustainable practices and helping improve the world of beer from harvest to bottle.

You can find Stubborn Brothers Brewery at 220 S. Main Street in Shawano. Get more information including upcoming events, and how to book their event space at stubbornbros.com.