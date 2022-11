(WFRV) – There’s something new to sample in Green Bay’s Main Street District.

Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Maria from Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant. Maria gives us a look at the delicious menu including fajitas, carne asada, tamales, and molcajete – a dish with different types of meat and special salsa served with tortillas.

Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant is located at 1258 Main Street in Green Bay.