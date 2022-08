(WFRV) – Today’s retail therapy gives vintage, quality clothing and it’s curated at a new local business.

Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Aydan and his business The Wild Goose Exchange where the business model not only helps the environment by creates a community.

The Wild Goose Exchange is located at 10 E. College Avenue in Appleton. Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram as well.