(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Supper Club is a classic. Now there is a new spot to grab an Old Fashioned, fish fry, and more.

Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to The Wildflower Supper Club in Kewaunee. Cassondra visited the studio with a closer look at the delicious options and discussed their passion for restoring Kewaunee.

The Wildflower Supper Club is located at 306 Ellis Street in Kewaunee. See the menu on their Facebook page.