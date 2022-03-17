(WFRV) – There are some new faces at a popular Door County Candy Store.

Today Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Rebecca and Ryan, the new owners of Uncle Tom’s Candy Store.

They have three primary categories of products made from scratch: brittle, chocolate bark, and pancake mix, along with plenty of other goodies to shop for!

Uncle Tom’s Candy Store is located at 703 Europe Bay Rd in Ellison Bay. Shop online at uncletomscandy.com and they are always launching new products so stay up to date on the latest by following their Facebook page.