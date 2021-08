(WFRV) – They’re a new vineyard and winery with a focus on Wisconsin grown grapes and fruit.

Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Winealot Vineyards, Miranda stopped by with a look at some of her inventory.

You can stop by for a sip at 6123 County Trunk Hwy PP in Greenleaf. Their website is winealotvineyards.com and for all the latest, follow them on Facebook.