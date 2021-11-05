(WFRV) – It’s a popular film festival featuring works of creatives all around the world.

Ian Teal and Jim Harris spoke to Local 5 Live with details on the 11th annual Weyauwega International Film Festival.

From wegafilm.com:

﻿The 11th Annual Weyauwega International Film Festival features Seventy Four Films from around the globe. We have an exciting lineup of films for our festival!

﻿All films will be available online and we will also have select screenings at the Gerold Opera House in Weyauwega November 11-13.

Festival passes on sale now! $35 for all seventy four films including all 3 days of screenings at the Gerold. Individual virtual tickets are $6 per feature or block of shorts.

All films will be available online through November 21st.

We are excited to be returning to the Gerold Opera House in Weyauwega for our 11th annual festival. 2021 will be a hybrid festival with three days of live screenings with filmmakers along with more films available to screen online. 74 films from around the globe featuring many Wisconsin films. The live screenings at the Gerold feature many local films and we expect to have many filmmakers in attendance.

COVID protocol at the Gerold – Masks will be required at all screenings.