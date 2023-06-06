(WRFV)- Cheese, cheese, and more cheese. Weyauwega Star Dairy has so many cheese options available for you.

But that’s not all, Weyauwega Star Dairy offers a wide selection of both meat and wine as well. With shipping available across the United States, Weyauwega Star Dairy makes it easy to send gifts to everyone that needs one.

Choose between various baskets that will be shipped to the address of your choosing. Or buy some for yourself and have it shipped to you.

You can find Weyauwega Star Dairy at 109 North Mill Street in Weyauwega.

For more information had to stardairy.com.