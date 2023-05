(WFRV)- Meet Brinkley, she is an individual that has Williams Syndrome. Brinkley is a very happy, fun-loving, and the most loving person you will meet. She has a cognitive disorder that affects her everyday life.

Brinkley’s Boutique wants to spread the word about Williams Syndrome. They designed the “B KIND” bracelet. The profits from the jewelry will be donated to the Williams Syndrome Association.

For more information head to brinkleysboutique.com.