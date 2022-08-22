(WFRV) – Kristen Ambos from Guaranteed Rate joined Local 5 Live and talked about multiple topics ranging from her team and if the housing market has adjusted.

Ambos said that she has been in the business for over 20 years, and Guaranteed Rate has been in the industry for 20 years. Guaranteed Rate only does mortgages and no other types of loans.

Pre-approval is really important in this market, and Ambos said that some sellers won’t allow prospective buyers into the home without one.

Her team consists of multiple people that work together to form a well-oiled machine. Accuracy and effectiveness are two traits Ambos used to describe her team.

Has the market adjusted? Well, Ambos said that depends on what price point buyers are looking at.

The website has multiple tools people can use to look at buying a house. Whether that be an online application or testimonials, there is plenty of information on the site.

Ambos can be reached at 920-785-5274 or emailed at Kristen.Ambos@rate.com. The website is rate.com/kristenambos