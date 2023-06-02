(WFRV)- Chef Lori is making another delicious dish that you can make at home.

With such amazing talent we wonder, is there anything Chef Lori can’t make?

Recipe for Beer Cheese Soup:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup Olive Oil

1 medium onion- diced

1 large stalk of celery – diced

3/4 cup flour

3 cups chicken broth

1 carrot-diced

1 sweet pepper – diced

1 jalapeno, no seeds, chopped

2 cups Wisconsin grated cheddar

cheese

1 can of Wisconsin beer

1 cup half and half

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Optional Garnish:

popcorn

bacon

Freshly ground pepper

Olive oil – drizzled

Directions:

Melt butter over medium-low heat

add Olive oil: Saute onion, celery, carrots, and peppers for five minutes.



Stir in flour at once and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly over low heat.

Add broth and continue to cook over medium-low heat until thick.

Reduce heat and add cheese.

When the cheese is melted, add beer and cream.

Cover over low heat until all vegetables are tender, stirring often, about 30 minutes—season with salt and pepper to taste.

-Garnish with popcorn or as desired.

For more ideas or to learn more head to lorifernandez.com.