(WFRV)- When should I get tested for osteoporosis? Should I wait till I’m retired? What can Osteoporosis do if I don’t get it tested?

Doctor Herbert Coussons specializes in advanced care for women and he answered all of these questions. Doctor Coussons suggests that women aged 65 and over should get tested for Osteoporosis. He also mentioned that there are other reasons you may want to get tested, for example, family history, medications, and smoking.

Doctor Coussons also says that there can be many problems if not treated, such as fractures. Osteoporosis weakens the strength of the bone making it more susceptible to fractures.

For more information head to drcoussonsadvancedcare.com.