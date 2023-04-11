(WFRV) – If you’ve been hurt through no fault of your own, you might be thinking the only way to resolve it is in a courtroom. But most cases are settled by a mediator and never reach trial.

Going through mediation can help you save time, have closed-door negotiations, be cost-effective, easier on your schedule, more personal and flexible. Also, there is no underdog; both parties are in charge and the goal is to reach a consensus.

