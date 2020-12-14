Whisky Business shares Holiday Oatmeal Cream Cookie recipe

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live is pairing with local bakers to take the stress out of holiday baking with our Christmas Cookie Countdown.

Ericka Wade from Whisky Business stopped by with her recipe for Holiday Oatmeal Cream Cookie sandwiches.

Connect with Ericka at whiskybusinesswi.com, on Facebook, and Instagram.

Holiday Oatmeal Cream Cookie Sandwiches Recipe

Cookie Recipe:

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup melted butter

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon rum extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup rolled oats

Cream Recipe

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) cup unsalted butter, softened

2 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon rum extract

3 tablespoons Egg Nog

Instructions

Cookies

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Sift flour, cinnamon, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt into a medium bowl and set aside.

Using an electric mixer cream the brown sugar, melted butter, egg, and vanilla and rum extracts. Once smooth, slowly add the dry mixture to the wet mixture until well combined. Stir in the oats.

Use a tablespoon-sized scoop to form equal dough balls (this is important because you want the cookies to be around the same size). Allow them 3-4 inches to spread. Bake for 9-11 minutes. Let the cookies cool completely before moving off the parchment paper.

Cream

Using a mixer (stand or handheld) cream the butter until smooth

Add sifted confectioners’ sugar

When sugar and butter are just incorporated add vanilla and egg nog. Mix for 2 minutes or so until smooth and fluffy. If needed, add a pinch of salt. If mixture is too thick add a little more egg nog a tablespoon at a time. If mixture is too runny add additional confectioners’ sugar a ¼ cup at a time.



Assembly

Using a piping bag or spatula add cream to one side of the cookie, leave a ¼ inch space between the cream and edge of the cookie.

Add a 2nd cookie to the top and give it a slight squeeze to bring the cream to the edge of the dream pie and done!

If you’d like to make them a little more festive feel free to roll the edges in sprinkles or crushed peppermint candy!

Recipe makes approximately 14 cookies or 7 cookie sandwiches. Store these in an air tight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Pro-Tips

Bake the cookies until they have a golden-brown top and the center of the cookie is just set. These cool on the parchment paper so the they will continue to bake a bit once you take them out.

Your cream should be smooth yet spreadable. If cream mixture is too thick add a little more egg nog a ½ tablespoon at a time. If mixture is too runny add additional confectioners’ sugar a ¼ cup at a time.

If you make your cream ahead of time, make sure to bring it to room temp before you put it on the cookies so it’s easier to work with.