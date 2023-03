(WFRV) – Get ready because there’s a Blizzard on the the way to Green Bay and it’s going to be a total whiteout. A Blizzard of fun that is – with indoor football.

Ryan with the Green Bay Blizzard visited Local 5 Live with details on Sunday’s season opener, the snow globe giveaway and what to look forward to this season.

The season opener is March 19 at 3:05 pm at the Resch Center.

For tickets, head to greenbayblizzard.com.